Warning: High danger in forests and on riverbanks!

More storm operations than in the previous year

Deputy Provincial Fire Director Christian Leitgeb took stock for the fire departments: 421 fire departments with almost 8000 members have been involved so far, there have been more than 1700 storm operations - in comparison: in the entire previous year, when there were also floods in southern Styria, there were 1200. More than 70 people were rescued. Leitgeb: "The investments made in recent years were important so that we could help efficiently." According to Drexler, a new package is being worked on for the fire departments.