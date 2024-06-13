Forgoing the Olympics: Lionel Messi is feeling his age

Thoughts of the end of his career

Messi is already often thinking about the end of his career. "That's why I'm trying to enjoy everything," said the four-time Champions League winner. "I know that the end is getting closer and closer and I want to have a good time. It's the little details that I'll miss one day. I've done this my whole life. I've enjoyed training, everyday life and match days. And yes, there's always the fear that one day that will be over."