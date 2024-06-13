Animal was one year old
Young imperial eagle poisoned in Weinviertel
It was only in mid-February that a magnificent animal was found dead with gunshot wounds in Marchfeld. On April 12, a man discovered an imperial eagle lying in a field not far away in Stetteldorf (Lower Austria) without any injuries and apparently unharmed. After immediate investigations, it is now clear that the bird was poisoned.
The cause of death seemed to be clear on the spot, as a BildLife employee discovered: Because the magnificent bird had previously eaten massive amounts of meat. After detailed investigations, it was confirmed that the substance carbofuran, formerly used as an insecticide, was again the cause of the animal's death. The substance, which is usually blue-violet in granular form and is also dangerous to humans, was banned in 2008 but is still in circulation.
Wildlife crime against protected birds of prey on the rise
"The poisoning of a white-tailed eagle near Neusiedl am See (Burgenland) and a red kite near Rechnitz (Burgenland) that became known this year and the shooting of an imperial eagle in Marchfeld (Lower Austria) are the sad tip of the iceberg alongside this case of poisoning in Wagram," complains Johannes Hohenegger from BirdLife.
Important information for authorities, even anonymously
The State Office of Criminal Investigation and the official veterinarian have been informed. Information is now being requested as to whether anyone made any observations during the suspicious period at the beginning of April. Reports can be made to any police station, BirdLife Austria on 0660 869 23 27 or meldung@wildlifecrime (also anonymously).
