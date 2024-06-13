Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Animal was one year old

Young imperial eagle poisoned in Weinviertel

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 12:00

It was only in mid-February that a magnificent animal was found dead with gunshot wounds in Marchfeld. On April 12, a man discovered an imperial eagle lying in a field not far away in Stetteldorf (Lower Austria) without any injuries and apparently unharmed. After immediate investigations, it is now clear that the bird was poisoned.

comment0 Kommentare

The cause of death seemed to be clear on the spot, as a BildLife employee discovered: Because the magnificent bird had previously eaten massive amounts of meat. After detailed investigations, it was confirmed that the substance carbofuran, formerly used as an insecticide, was again the cause of the animal's death. The substance, which is usually blue-violet in granular form and is also dangerous to humans, was banned in 2008 but is still in circulation.

The imperial eagle was found in a field. (Bild: BirdLife Österreich)
The imperial eagle was found in a field.
(Bild: BirdLife Österreich)

Wildlife crime against protected birds of prey on the rise
"The poisoning of a white-tailed eagle near Neusiedl am See (Burgenland) and a red kite near Rechnitz (Burgenland) that became known this year and the shooting of an imperial eagle in Marchfeld (Lower Austria) are the sad tip of the iceberg alongside this case of poisoning in Wagram," complains Johannes Hohenegger from BirdLife.

Important information for authorities, even anonymously
The State Office of Criminal Investigation and the official veterinarian have been informed. Information is now being requested as to whether anyone made any observations during the suspicious period at the beginning of April. Reports can be made to any police station, BirdLife Austria on 0660 869 23 27 or meldung@wildlifecrime (also anonymously).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf