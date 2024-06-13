Alpine driver rages: “Team is not fair to me”

Alpine therefore has no interest in hindering the outgoing driver. "He will have exactly the same conditions as Pierre. They are at the same level, have the same status. We know that they are very close in terms of performance and it would not be good to treat them differently," said the team boss. On the contrary, Famin hinted that they are more concerned about how much commitment Ocon will still show for the team. Either way, it will still be a difficult season for Alpine.