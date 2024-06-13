Team boss appeases
Alpine driver rages: “Team is not fair to me”
Esteban Ocon was angry with his own racing team after the Canadian Grand Prix. Alpine had not adhered to an agreement. "I did my part of the job - the team didn't," said the frustrated Frenchman. He was generally at a disadvantage. Team boss Bruno Famin appeases.
"It's not fair as far as this race is concerned. So I'm very frustrated with the way things have gone. I guess there are a lot of reasons for that," Ocon gave free rein to his emotions after the race. The Frenchman fears unfair treatment following the decision to part ways at the end of the season.
In Canada, Ocon first complained that his car had been heavier than that of his team-mate Pierre Gasly for several races. But that was not enough. In the race, he let Gasly past to see if he could attack Daniel Ricciardo. When this failed, the 28-year-old was supposed to get back in line behind Ocon. However, he did not do so and the team did not react. The Frenchman was clearly annoyed.
Famin tries to calm things down
Team boss Famin is now trying to calm things down. As reported by motorsport-total.com, the 62-year-old denies that Ocon is at a disadvantage: "I think Esteban can count on the whole team to help him achieve the best result. Because if Esteban achieves the best result, it helps the team to achieve the best possible result."
Alpine therefore has no interest in hindering the outgoing driver. "He will have exactly the same conditions as Pierre. They are at the same level, have the same status. We know that they are very close in terms of performance and it would not be good to treat them differently," said the team boss. On the contrary, Famin hinted that they are more concerned about how much commitment Ocon will still show for the team. Either way, it will still be a difficult season for Alpine.
