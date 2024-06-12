Border guards prevent 20 Ukrainians from fleeing

Border guards come across a body

Border guards in the Transcarpathian region also found a drowned man in the border river Tisza on the Hungarian border. According to official figures, this was the 35th person to drown in the river on the Ukrainian side since the start of the war. According to media reports, a group of 18 men managed to escape to neighboring Hungary in the same area. A border guard drone only discovered a minibus that had been left behind and a hole in the border fence.