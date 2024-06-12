Threatened with a weapon: Hunt for white-haired robber

An 82-year-old woman from the district of Baden will probably never forget this day. Because the woman suddenly looked down the barrel of a gun. At around 8.15 p.m. on January 30, two masked men forced their way into her house on Zubringerstraße in Tribuswinkel, threatened her with a gun and demanded money and valuables from the frightened pensioner. The strangers gained access to the premises, knocked the senior citizen to the floor and went on the prowl.