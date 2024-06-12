Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Information requested

Threatened with a weapon: Hunt for white-haired robber

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 16:22

An 82-year-old woman was robbed in her home in Tribuswinkel (Lower Austria) by masked men. Striking: one of the perpetrators wears a white "goatee". The police are searching for the stranger.

comment0 Kommentare

An 82-year-old woman from the district of Baden will probably never forget this day. Because the woman suddenly looked down the barrel of a gun. At around 8.15 p.m. on January 30, two masked men forced their way into her house on Zubringerstraße in Tribuswinkel, threatened her with a gun and demanded money and valuables from the frightened pensioner. The strangers gained access to the premises, knocked the senior citizen to the floor and went on the prowl.

The woman was threatened with a handgun. (Bild: Birbaumer Christof)
The woman was threatened with a handgun.
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof)

The two then fled with the cash and jewelry (watches, rings, chains and pendants), leaving the 82-year-old woman injured and in fear of her life.

Police ask for information
During the escape, at least one of the robbers took off his mask, which is why an eyewitness was able to provide the police with information about the perpetrator. According to the local resident, the man is said to be between 50 and 60 years old, between 1.70 and 1.80 meters tall, with medium-length white, tousled hair, a striking white goatee, prominent cheekbones and bushy eyebrows.

Who knows this man or where he is? There is a €2000 reward for any information leading to the identification of the stranger. Observations will be accepted, confidentially if desired, by the officers of the State Office of Criminal Investigation on 059133/ 30-3333.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf