Threatened with a weapon: Hunt for white-haired robber
An 82-year-old woman was robbed in her home in Tribuswinkel (Lower Austria) by masked men. Striking: one of the perpetrators wears a white "goatee". The police are searching for the stranger.
An 82-year-old woman from the district of Baden will probably never forget this day. Because the woman suddenly looked down the barrel of a gun. At around 8.15 p.m. on January 30, two masked men forced their way into her house on Zubringerstraße in Tribuswinkel, threatened her with a gun and demanded money and valuables from the frightened pensioner. The strangers gained access to the premises, knocked the senior citizen to the floor and went on the prowl.
The two then fled with the cash and jewelry (watches, rings, chains and pendants), leaving the 82-year-old woman injured and in fear of her life.
Police ask for information
During the escape, at least one of the robbers took off his mask, which is why an eyewitness was able to provide the police with information about the perpetrator. According to the local resident, the man is said to be between 50 and 60 years old, between 1.70 and 1.80 meters tall, with medium-length white, tousled hair, a striking white goatee, prominent cheekbones and bushy eyebrows.
Who knows this man or where he is? There is a €2000 reward for any information leading to the identification of the stranger. Observations will be accepted, confidentially if desired, by the officers of the State Office of Criminal Investigation on 059133/ 30-3333.
