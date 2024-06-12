Games are on with us
Krone puts double winner Sturm in the right light
By winning the Cup and the league title, Sturm have done more than ever to promote the new season. Not to mention their participation in the Champions League. The Black & Whites' preparations will be followed with excitement - the first appearances of Christian Ilzer's new team will be shown live on krone.tv.
The Black & Whites' preparation program will be a tough one - after all, the aim is to prepare for a season including the group stage in soccer's premier league. Eight games are scheduled in the "basic round" between mid-September and the end of January, four "home games" (in Klagenfurt) and four away.
The preparation of SK Sturm
19.06.: Start of training
28.06.: Test match against SC Weiz, Stadion Weiz, 18:00 h
29.06.: Test match against FC Admira, Stadion Dechantskirchen, 17:00 h
06.07.: Test match against NK Domzale, Sportplatz Tillmitsch, 15:00 h
06.07.: Test match against FC Ruch Lwiw, Gralla sports ground, 18:00 h
08.07.-13.07. : Training camp Irdning
13.07.: Test match against FC Midtjylland, Irdning, times open
20.07. : Test match against AS Monaco, Windischgarsten, 18:00 h
23.07.: Test match planned, Merkur Arena, time open
26./27./28.07.: Mandatory match start ÖFB Cup
Christian Ilzer's squad is already "simulating" a European Cup routine in preparation - the test opponents already taste of the top flight. For example, the cracker on July 20 in Windischgarsten against AS Monaco. In Irdning, where Sturm are holding a training camp, the team from Graz will play a double test against Midtjylland. Time for revenge against the Danes, against whom Sturm had to bow out of the Europa League in November 2022.
The best thing about the pre-season games? With the "Krone", you won't miss any of the Black & Whites' appearances, as Sturm's preparation matches will be shown live on krone.tv (on linear television) and streamed on krone.at.
