Krone puts double winner Sturm in the right light

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 16:16

By winning the Cup and the league title, Sturm have done more than ever to promote the new season. Not to mention their participation in the Champions League. The Black & Whites' preparations will be followed with excitement - the first appearances of Christian Ilzer's new team will be shown live on krone.tv.

The Black & Whites' preparation program will be a tough one - after all, the aim is to prepare for a season including the group stage in soccer's premier league. Eight games are scheduled in the "basic round" between mid-September and the end of January, four "home games" (in Klagenfurt) and four away.

The preparation of SK Sturm

19.06.: Start of training

28.06.: Test match against SC Weiz, Stadion Weiz, 18:00 h

29.06.: Test match against FC Admira, Stadion Dechantskirchen, 17:00 h

06.07.: Test match against NK Domzale, Sportplatz Tillmitsch, 15:00 h

06.07.: Test match against FC Ruch Lwiw, Gralla sports ground, 18:00 h

08.07.-13.07. : Training camp Irdning

13.07.: Test match against FC Midtjylland, Irdning, times open

20.07. : Test match against AS Monaco, Windischgarsten, 18:00 h

23.07.: Test match planned, Merkur Arena, time open

26./27./28.07.: Mandatory match start ÖFB Cup

Christian Ilzer's squad is already "simulating" a European Cup routine in preparation - the test opponents already taste of the top flight. For example, the cracker on July 20 in Windischgarsten against AS Monaco. In Irdning, where Sturm are holding a training camp, the team from Graz will play a double test against Midtjylland. Time for revenge against the Danes, against whom Sturm had to bow out of the Europa League in November 2022.

The best thing about the pre-season games? With the "Krone", you won't miss any of the Black & Whites' appearances, as Sturm's preparation matches will be shown live on krone.tv (on linear television) and streamed on krone.at.

