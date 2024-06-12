Krone puts double winner Sturm in the right light

Christian Ilzer's squad is already "simulating" a European Cup routine in preparation - the test opponents already taste of the top flight. For example, the cracker on July 20 in Windischgarsten against AS Monaco. In Irdning, where Sturm are holding a training camp, the team from Graz will play a double test against Midtjylland. Time for revenge against the Danes, against whom Sturm had to bow out of the Europa League in November 2022.