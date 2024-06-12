“Anarcho-capitalist” increasingly unpopular with voters

Milei wants more power

If Milei's "Ley de Bases", the new law on bases, is accepted by Congress on Wednesday, Milei will be able to govern in future without having to consult parliament, warned Svampa. The sociologist sees this as the first step towards autocracy. "Milei is taking Bolsonaro (former Brazilian president, editor's note) as a role model, but is going a few steps further," said Svampa. The economist has no use for democracy and has repeatedly referred to opposition politicians as rats.