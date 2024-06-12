Crisis in Argentina
“Anarcho-capitalist” increasingly unpopular with voters
Six months after the victory of the self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist Javier Milei in the presidential election in Argentina, the serious economic situation in the country has not stabilized. According to recent studies, 55 percent of Argentinians live below the poverty line and the inflation rate remains above 200 percent.
Resignation is spreading throughout the country. Argentinian sociologist Maristella Svampa speaks of a state of shock in an APA interview. "Many families are finding it difficult to fill their fridges," said Svampa. They are suffering from the government's strict austerity measures; many voted for Milei of all people in the election.
Shortly after his inauguration, he had already cut thousands of jobs in the public sector, reduced subsidies and wound up social programs. "Those who are suffering from the measures that Milei is applying are those who put him in office in the first place."
Popularity ratings plummet
Milei's popularity ratings have plummeted as a result, with protests, strikes and rallies becoming the norm on the streets of Buenos Aires. "In a few years' time, Argentinians will be ashamed to have voted for him," the sociologist suspects.
Milei's enemy is "the state" and all those who, according to him, benefit from the "state" - recipients of social benefits, civil servants, minorities, women. The ultra-libertarian president wants to abolish all state regulations, controls and rules. Svampa speaks of a "destruction of the state", an abolition of social justice.
Expert sees "politics of cruelty"
"If a bridge in a village collapses because a river overflows, in the Milei system the local residents pay for its repair, not the government," says Svampa. In Milei, the state serves exclusively as an instrument of social discipline. There is no room for protest marches or strikes. "This is a policy of cruelty. Zero empathy, but a lot of dehumanization".
Milei is a weak president. His ruling coalition does not even hold 100 of the 257 seats in the National Congress. The president is dependent on other parties for legislative projects. This also applies to his extensive reform packages. They provide for the president to be given extraordinary powers.
Milei wants more power
If Milei's "Ley de Bases", the new law on bases, is accepted by Congress on Wednesday, Milei will be able to govern in future without having to consult parliament, warned Svampa. The sociologist sees this as the first step towards autocracy. "Milei is taking Bolsonaro (former Brazilian president, editor's note) as a role model, but is going a few steps further," said Svampa. The economist has no use for democracy and has repeatedly referred to opposition politicians as rats.
Svampa cannot imagine the spread of anarcho-capitalism à la Milei in South America. "Milei is not yet an export model, it is an experiment that could go wrong," she said. However, a successful experiment could make an impression on other right-wing groups in Latin America. In any case, Svampa is very sure of one thing: impeachment proceedings against a "mentally unstable" president with "destructive reforms" are never completely off the table in a "highly mobilized" society like Argentina.
