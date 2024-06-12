"Wolverine style"
Bradley Cooper’s beard: intentional or mishap?
Bradley Cooper is sporting a new, daring facial hair look that is causing a stir. Whether intentionally styled or the result of a shaving mishap, the 49-year-old star of "Maestro" attracted everyone's attention in New York.
Cooper, known for his thick head of hair, showed off a circular area under his lower lip and above his chin that was completely clean-shaven as he strolled through the streets of New York. The rest of the beard around the "hole", on the other hand, looked unkempt and disheveled, matching his casual outfit.
"Wolverine style"
People around the world are now puzzling over what he came up with. The look is most reminiscent of Hugh Jackman's facial hair in the role of "Wolverine".
Cute shirt
Light-colored pants, a green jacket shirt and a white T-shirt with the inscription "Dad Since 2017" and dark sunglasses completed the look.
Whether the unusual beard style is part of a new role or Cooper's own personal expression remains a mystery for the time being.
But the message on his shirt is certainly cute. His daughter Lea, whose mother is Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, was born in March 2017 and made him a proud father. Cooper once said she saved his life and is his "anchor".
