New hospital building
Only two-bed rooms on normal wards too
After three years of construction, the new building section 10 at St. Josef Hospital in Braunau was officially opened today, Wednesday, in the presence of LH Thomas Stelzer and LH Deputy Christine Haberlander. No less than 76.3 million euros were invested in the large-scale renovation.
The new building houses the wards for internal medicine 1, internal medicine 2, surgery and the children's ward, the children's intensive care unit, a day surgery unit, an oncology day clinic, outpatient clinics (eyes, ENT, children, IM 2), a day clinic, pathology, an interreligious room of silence, a new buffet and rooms for materials management and laundry. Internal Medicine 1 will be the first department to move into the new building on June 25.
"Only more twin rooms"
"The opening of the new building section 10 is an outstanding event for our patients, for our employees, for our entire region and for our hospital," emphasizes Erwin Windischbauer, MAS, Managing Director of Braunau Hospital. "The new building section 10 is a state-of-the-art building in every respect. The modern and innovative building has a number of real highlights. I would particularly like to emphasize that the normal ward is now only equipped with second-bed rooms."
"The new building is a showcase project in all areas"
Of the total costs of 76.3 million euros, the state of Upper Austria is contributing 50 million euros. Ten percent was invested by the Franciscan Sisters of Vöcklabruck, with the remainder of the investment coming from funds. "Regional medical care at the highest level - that is our claim. That is why the state of Upper Austria has invested 50 million euros in the new construction of the so-called Building 10. And every euro is more than well invested. Because the new building is a showcase project in all areas. St. Josef Hospital has always been a mainstay of healthcare, and now this pillar has been strengthened even further," says Governor Thomas Stelzer.
Obstetrics and pediatric department on one level
An additional day surgery unit and a new oncology day clinic have been built in the new building section 10. Even on the normal ward, there are now only two-bed rooms with state-of-the-art equipment. For the first time, obstetrics and the children's ward are located on one level, which means that mothers can always be close to their children in the event of an emergency. The NIMCU/PIMCU wards, i.e. intensive monitoring units for children, are also unique in Upper Austria in terms of their quality and design.
For the first time in the hospital's history, all levels from the ground floor to the 6th floor are barrier-free. The children's department and the buffet have been equipped with digital aquariums - the aquarium in the children's department is even interactive. The entire building is fully air-conditioned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.