Only two-bed rooms on normal wards too

Of the total costs of 76.3 million euros, the state of Upper Austria is contributing 50 million euros. Ten percent was invested by the Franciscan Sisters of Vöcklabruck, with the remainder of the investment coming from funds. "Regional medical care at the highest level - that is our claim. That is why the state of Upper Austria has invested 50 million euros in the new construction of the so-called Building 10. And every euro is more than well invested. Because the new building is a showcase project in all areas. St. Josef Hospital has always been a mainstay of healthcare, and now this pillar has been strengthened even further," says Governor Thomas Stelzer.