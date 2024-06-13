"Thanks to strangers"
Unexpected help: Styrian woman rescued from storm
A couple from southern Styria would like to thank an unknown female driver. Last Monday, the woman helped a pensioner who was surprised by a storm while walking with her rollator. "That was so nice!"
"I go for a walk every day," says Gerlinde Dexelmann in an interview with the "Steirerkrone" on Wednesday. The likeable senior citizen lives with her husband Robert and a fluffy Bernese mountain dog in the southern Styrian municipality of Straß. When she was out on her rounds again last Monday at lunchtime, it unexpectedly started to pour down near the barracks.
She packed me and the rollator and led me to the front door.
Gerlinde Dexelmann
It would have taken the pensioner at least half an hour to get home, her husband estimates. Not to mention the great dangers of the storm. She could have slipped, fallen and seriously injured herself.
"It was so nice and surprising"
But then came the unexpected help: "Suddenly a woman in a car stopped next to me and asked: 'Can I give you a lift?' She packed me up with my rollator and took me to the front door. That was so nice and surprising - I was completely blown away!" Mrs. Dexelmann is still happy days later.
My wife actually has a good rollator, one with pneumatic tires like a car, but in the pouring rain, that could have been dangerous.
Robert Dexelmann
Her husband contacted the "Krone" because the couple would like to thank the unknown SUV driver from the bottom of their hearts. "With a rollator in the pouring rain, that could have been dangerous," says the Styrian and is happy that nothing happened to his wife. "You can still see the good team spirit in times of need. It was so spontaneous and without obligation. Simply beautiful."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
