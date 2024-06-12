Schalke 04 extends contract with goalkeeper Michael Langer!

"Krone" interview
The Vorarlberg goalkeeper Michael Langer will continue to wear the royal blue jersey in the 2023/24 season. Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) announced on Wednesday that his expiring contract has been extended by a further year. The Austrian is now entering his eighth season with Schalke 04 - at the age of 39. He reveals his recipe for success to the "Krone".
"Krone":Michael, about three weeks ago it was said that you would have to leave Schalke 04, today the club announced that you would be wearing the royal blue jersey for another year after all. How did this turn of events come about?
Michael Langer: About a week after the supposed end at Schalke, I received a call from Ben Manga, the new Director of Squad Planning, Scouting and Knappenschmiede. We had a good, intensive conversation. He told me about his plans and visions, and that just grabbed me. This was followed by another intensive conversation between the two of us. He made an extreme effort for me, I just had a very good feeling about it. And that's how the contract was finally extended.
You've been part of the Schalke 04 goalkeeping team since August 4, 2017 - when you were 32 years old. Today, seven years later, you're still part of it - now aged 39. Not every footballer can do that, it has to be tough. Your recipe for success?
That's difficult. You just have to try to work on your body every day. But the main thing for me is to have fun working in a team and passing on my experience. That keeps me fit.
Of course, it's been a wild ride with lots of good moments, but also lots of challenging moments.
Your years at Schalke so far have been quite turbulent: the team played in the Bundesliga for the first few seasons, in 2020/21 the team was relegated to the 2nd Bundesliga after 30 (!) years, then immediately promoted to the Bundesliga, in 2022/23 the team again failed to stay in the league and has been playing in the "lower house" ever since. In addition to all of this, you also suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in between and successfully fought your way back with hard work. And you also completed a trainee program at the club. How did you personally experience these years?
It was of course a wild ride with lots of good moments, but also many challenging moments. A lot has happened, that's for sure. But it's always a great challenge to do my best for the team - and I really enjoy it.
What has been the most challenging moment for you over the past seven years? And which was the most memorable?
The most challenging or worst moments for me were the two relegations from the Bundesliga to the second division. The most unforgettable moment, on the other hand, was the promotion to the Bundesliga, which we were able to secure at home against St. Pauli. That was amazing.
Your role in the goalkeeping team and at Schalke is very special. Can you describe it to us in more detail?
It's difficult to say, I'd rather let others make that kind of assessment. I enjoy passing on my experience and being able to compete with top goalkeepers on a daily basis. Everyone has their role and I try to fulfill my role and do my part to make sure the boys play well at the weekend and continue to develop.
The following words and phrases are often associated with you: mentality monster, contact person, role model, the one in the team who everyone listens to when he talks in the dressing room. Does that all apply to you?
Of course it's nice to hear other people talking about you. That makes me happy. I just try to do my bit every day to make sure the big picture is successful.
We will try to create good chemistry within the team right from the start and get the season off to the best possible start.
What goals are you determined to achieve with Schalke 04 in the upcoming season?
We have a very big upheaval within the team, with many new players coming in. We will try to create good chemistry within the team right from the start and get off to the best possible start to the season. And then we'll see what happens over the course of the season.
You've lived in Germany for a number of years, have spent time abroad, but are still deeply rooted in your home region of Vorarlberg and always come home to visit.Doyou also follow the local soccer leagues?
Of course I follow the Austrian soccer leagues. It's not always so easy to follow the games live, but I watch all the results and I also keep an eye on old companions. As someone from Vorarlberg, I naturally root for the Ländle teams.
The European Football Championship in Germany is just around the corner. The Austrian national team is also taking part. Which team does your heart beat for more: the German or the Austrian?
That's clear: my fingers are crossed for Austria, I'll be really rooting for them - there are also some fellow fans, such as Michael Gregoritsch. I also know the goalkeeping coach quite well. I really wish the team all the best for the European Championships.
And who do you think will be European champions?
That's hard to say, of course. I hope that Austria can surprise everyone in their group and get as far as possible. I have a lot of faith in the team.
