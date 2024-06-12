Schalke 04 extends contract with goalkeeper Michael Langer!

Your years at Schalke so far have been quite turbulent: the team played in the Bundesliga for the first few seasons, in 2020/21 the team was relegated to the 2nd Bundesliga after 30 (!) years, then immediately promoted to the Bundesliga, in 2022/23 the team again failed to stay in the league and has been playing in the "lower house" ever since. In addition to all of this, you also suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in between and successfully fought your way back with hard work. And you also completed a trainee program at the club. How did you personally experience these years?

It was of course a wild ride with lots of good moments, but also many challenging moments. A lot has happened, that's for sure. But it's always a great challenge to do my best for the team - and I really enjoy it.