Baroque building transformed into luxury vacation home

Culinary delights from Lukas Kienbauer

None other than award-winning chef Lukas Kienbauer is responsible for all the culinary delights. He stocks "Das Lamprecht" with snacks in the fridge, dishes in a jar to cook yourself, petit fours and small delicacies as well as exquisite wines and spirits. If you like, you can also book him as a private chef or dine in one of his restaurants in Schärding. Susanne Hargassner is responsible for the hotel management, which is run via her city hotel. The soft opening is planned for the summer.