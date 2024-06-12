Schärding old town
Baroque building transformed into luxury vacation home
A truly exciting project has been created with "Das Lamprecht" in the old town of Schärding. Christopher Beham, a specialist in anaesthesiology and intensive care medicine, and his wife Michaela had the idea of transforming a baroque house into a cozy vacation home. The soft opening is planned for the summer.
"When our children were small, we often looked in vain for a hotel where children could move around freely and make a lot of noise, but where adults could also get their money's worth," explains Christopher Beham, promising at the same time: "Our future guests won't have to be considerate of anyone, but will enjoy the benefits of a boutique hotel."
House furnished without any help from architects
To achieve this, the historic building dating back to 1512 was completely gutted and the entire interior was selected and put together by the Behams without the help of architects. Spread over four floors - from the private garage on the ground floor to the library in the converted attic - the accommodation promises pure luxury and impresses with its feel-good character.
Culinary delights from Lukas Kienbauer
None other than award-winning chef Lukas Kienbauer is responsible for all the culinary delights. He stocks "Das Lamprecht" with snacks in the fridge, dishes in a jar to cook yourself, petit fours and small delicacies as well as exquisite wines and spirits. If you like, you can also book him as a private chef or dine in one of his restaurants in Schärding. Susanne Hargassner is responsible for the hotel management, which is run via her city hotel. The soft opening is planned for the summer.
