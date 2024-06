"Exodus of qualified specialists"

Most of those who fled are well educated and support Western values, the report continues. This is why a broad-based campaign for "economic immigration" from Russia makes sense. "Part of the strategy to undermine the Putin regime should be orchestrated bleeding," write the authors of the study. The Kremlin could be weakened more effectively by the "exodus of qualified specialists" and their assets than by the sanctions already in place. Moreover, there are certainly sectors in Europe where there is a shortage of skilled workers.