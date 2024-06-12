Vorteilswelt
Tears on TV show:

Spacey: Losing house because of millions in debt

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 08:40

According to former Hollywood star Kevin Spacey, he is now heavily in debt and will also lose his house. The US actor tearfully told the TV show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Tuesday that his house in Baltimore will be foreclosed this week.

comment0 Kommentare

He could no longer pay his bills. The 64-year-old said he had run out of money after sexual harassment lawsuits and was "many millions" in debt.

Several men had accused Spacey of sexual assault in recent years. The allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp against the two-time Oscar winner, which were first made public in 2017 as part of the MeToo debate, led to further accusations and caused Spacey's career to falter.

Acquitted in 2022
Spacey denied Rapp's accusations - and a New York jury acquitted the star in 2022. Other men went to court, but some cases were withdrawn or dismissed due to the statute of limitations. Spacey was also acquitted in 2023 in a trial before a London court in which four men had accused him of sexual assault.

In the 90-minute program "Piers Morgan Uncensored", Spacey admitted mistakes but rejected the accusation that he had behaved aggressively. He had pushed the boundaries and touched others in a sexual way without knowing that they did not want it. However, he had been "gentle" in these situations.

Fired by Netflix
At the trial in London, the prosecution painted a picture of a man who used his power to sexually harass men. Spacey had denied the allegations or said that it was consensual sex.

When allegations against Spacey became public, Netflix immediately ended its collaboration on the hit series "House of Cards", in which Spacey played the role of tough politician Frank Underwood. Scenes featuring the star in the thriller "All The Money in the World" were also subsequently removed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

