Adriatic Sea as a brownish broth and oil off Istria

Expert suspects marine slime

Researchers are also concerned about the state of the Mediterranean: "The phenomena are complex. The term algae plague is not always correct," explains marine biologist Robert Hofrichter. He suspects that it could be a matter of so-called marine slime. Organic material dies off and bacteria consume all the oxygen. A scientific colleague from the region also reported a massive occurrence of a type of jellyfish known as the sea walnut. These floating pests are spreading like wildfire.