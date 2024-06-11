Animal rights activists outraged
Abuses once again highlight flaws in the system
Sad pictures and gruesome reports about abuses on farms may not be the order of the day, but they do reach the public at regular intervals. The fact that subsidies are also received for animal cruelty is incomprehensible.
The most recent case makes people sit up and take notice: A farmer in the municipality of Berg im Attergau (Vöcklabruck district) had his 105 cattle confiscated last week. Of these, 94 animals had to be emergency slaughtered, ten of which were even slaughtered on the spot.
As the Pfotenhilfe association has now discovered, the man also receives annual AMA subsidies of 24,300 euros. Part of this sum is also remuneration for "animal welfare measures" amounting to 4,250 euros. This is sheer mockery for other farmers who look after their animals in a self-sacrificing and exemplary manner. "After a legally binding judgment, there may be a repayment," said AMA spokesperson Harald Waitschacher in response to an inquiry from Krone.
"The AMA should regularly check the farms to which it pays out these subsidies for compliance with the subsidy guidelines. Are they deliberately looking the other way or not checking at all?" Pfotenhilfe spokesperson Jürgen Stadler questions the system.
Abuse in pig fattening
Styrian animal welfare spokesperson Georg Schwarzl also confronted Provincial Councillor Schmiedtbauer with a question on the subject of animal suffering in today's provincial parliament session. Specifically, it was about her response to a question from the Greens in March, after further abuses had been uncovered in a Styrian pig farm.
"What is the state government doing to combat animal suffering?" the animal welfare spokesperson wanted to know. In his view, however, the answer was not very satisfactory, as the state councillor did not provide any concrete facts on animal welfare controls under the pretext of data protection, for example. "The ÖVP lacks vision and willpower when it comes to improvements in animal husbandry," said Schwarzl.
The office of Provincial Councillor Schmiedtbauer commented: "With the exception of a few questions, all were of course answered in as much detail as possible. However, questions that would allow conclusions to be drawn about the identity of the person concerned based on the wording of the question cannot be answered."
In his speech, Member of Parliament Schwarzl called for the framework conditions for farmers to be urgently improved so that they can produce in a more animal-friendly manner. He also cited a recent study by Greenpeace, according to which up to 90 percent of pork in domestic supermarkets comes from factory farming, and even quality seals do not guarantee compliance with all animal welfare criteria.
"My approach to politics is: let's look at what changes are needed.There is an urgent need for improvements in animal welfare, such as a ban on fully slatted floors and information for consumers on the conditions under which their food was produced. We Greens will certainly continue to campaign for this in the future!" concluded the Styrian.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
