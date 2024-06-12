Magnificent building takes police work to a new level

A total of 1000 offices for police work

A third of the building with a usable area of around 56,500 square meters is in operation, 400 of a total of 1000 police officers and several departments have already moved in. It may take some time before the relocation of the provincial police headquarters from the Innrain is fully completed and everything works down to the last detail. The official opening is planned for 2025. Nevertheless, anyone can already get an idea of the new building by booking an appointment.