Pioneering role for Tyrol
Magnificent building takes police work to a new level
With the Tyrol Security Center, the police and security administration are housed in a modern building. This is the first time such a concept has been implemented in Austria, and Tyrol is playing a pioneering role here. Parts have already gone into operation. The Minister of the Interior and the Chief of Police invited to the inspection.
Airlocks like at the regional court, baggage checks using scanners like at the airport: Innsbruck's new security center resembles a high-security wing. In fact, it is one. Because this is where all the threads of police work in Tyrol come together.
Trial operation started in May
The 130 million euro building, which heralds a new era in police work in Tyrol, has been gradually being occupied since May. "A modern, up-to-date infrastructure is needed for security and the fight against crime," explained Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Provincial Police Chief Helmut Tomac on Tuesday. On the occasion of the start of the trial operation of security-relevant facilities such as the state control center, they invited the public on a tour. LH Anton Mattle, Head of Security Astrid Mair and BM Johannes Anzengruber joined them.
A total of 1000 offices for police work
A third of the building with a usable area of around 56,500 square meters is in operation, 400 of a total of 1000 police officers and several departments have already moved in. It may take some time before the relocation of the provincial police headquarters from the Innrain is fully completed and everything works down to the last detail. The official opening is planned for 2025. Nevertheless, anyone can already get an idea of the new building by booking an appointment.
It is the largest construction investment of this period. But we are also investing in the Tyrolean regions. The inspectorates are the backbone of police work.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP)
Sustainability is a major issue
Service will be a top priority in future. There is a large citizen service center in the entrance area, also known as the "Citizens' Forum", with a view of the inner courtyard called "Ahornboden". Sustainability is also an issue outside of this: a 125 kWp photovoltaic system on the roof supplies energy, while heating and cooling is provided by groundwater, heat pumps and district heating.
Favorable conditions from 2015
Five parts of the building have been newly constructed, "two old buildings are being completely renovated and extended in the interests of conserving resources," explained Hans Peter Weiss, Managing Director of Austria Real Estate (formerly Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft BIG), which constructed the building. The Ministry of the Interior is a fixed-interest tenant and the terms were negotiated in 2015 - long before crises and inflation.
A project like this takes half a lifetime. The opening is an event of the century for us and the people of Tyrol.
Landespolizeichef Helmut Tomac
Next project in the starting blocks
LH Anton Mattle was impressed by the construction during the tour: "Thank you for investing so much in safety," he said. BM Anzengruber emphasized the "efficient construction process". He and Tomac are already negotiating the next project: from September 2025, the Wiesenhof police training center, which is being rebuilt, will move into the soon to be empty buildings on the Innrain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
