Topsy Turvy: “Dad rock” and the sore pop ass

Deeply connected community

Of course, there is no deeper concept behind the songs. "We're often just interested in the right sound for the words. We mess around and sometimes use random sounds that become words. You can try to recognize a higher lyricism in us, but you probably won't recognize it that easily." You can also sense the informality and fun of the three of them in conversation. The completely fresh approach to the songs is what makes Topsy Turvy's music so entertaining and difficult to categorize. In addition to the power of the music, the trio also rely on exalted make-up and special costumes, similar to the British breakthrough act The Last Dinner Party. "And it's important to have a cool stage presence and recognition value," says Pöttinger, "you also do something together before the concert and really grow into it. There's something really nice and collective about that."