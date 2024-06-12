Domestic e-bikes for the German ski stars

Presentation not until the fall, but training is already underway

Sports enthusiasts are definitely familiar with the Kneissl brand and its alpine and Austrian lifestyle. The e-bike flagship of the brand, which has specialized in this since 2016, is the "Worldchampion". The DSV stars will also be riding it. Fitstore24, itself active in the bike and fitness sector since 1996, develops, produces and distributes the high-quality bikes.