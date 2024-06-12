Vorteilswelt
For the preparation

Domestic e-bikes for the German ski stars

12.06.2024 17:00

The company Fitstore24 from East Tyrol is now the official supplier of the DSV Ski Pool. The e-bikes provide support for training and are to be presented at the presentation in the fall.

When the German ski stars around Linus Straßer or Lena Dürr start pedaling during their preparation, bikes from an East Tyrolean company will provide the desired training effect. Fitstore24 from Nußdorf-Debant is an official supplier of the German Ski Association (DSV) and helps the athletes of the national team to prepare for the new winter season in training or in their free time.

Zitat Icon

Kneissl has always been closely associated with skiing and is considered one of the most innovative ski brands in the history of the sport.

Werner Zanier, Geschäftsführer Fitstore24

Managing Director Werner Zanier supplies the Germans with Kneissl brand bikes, which are inextricably linked with speed and technology. "The cooperation is therefore a very natural, almost logical connection," he explains and continues: "Kneissl has always been closely associated with skiing and is considered one of the most innovative ski brands in the history of this sport."

Presentation not until the fall, but training is already underway
Sports enthusiasts are definitely familiar with the Kneissl brand and its alpine and Austrian lifestyle. The e-bike flagship of the brand, which has specialized in this since 2016, is the "Worldchampion". The DSV stars will also be riding it. Fitstore24, itself active in the bike and fitness sector since 1996, develops, produces and distributes the high-quality bikes.

The German athletes' e-bikes will not be officially unveiled until the DSV team is kitted out in the fall. Until then, however, the German athletes can already train diligently with them.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
