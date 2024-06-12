Dispute over vehicle: FF team threatens to resign

Fire department commander: "Working on a written statement "

The head of Dürnkrut's fire department, Josef Baumgartner, who was contacted by the "Krone" by telephone, refers to a statement that was still in progress at the time of going to press. According to reports, there were preliminary talks between the Floriani and municipal management and other parties involved, but these apparently did not bear fruit: Because a clarifying meeting has been called for today, Wednesday. Schicker is hoping for a positive solution: "It's never good when institutions and associations are at loggerheads within the municipality, especially when the municipality itself is involved."