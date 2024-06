German CDU politician Klaus Töpfer (85) is dead

Töpfer was born in Silesia in 1938. After his family was expelled, he grew up in Höxter (North Rhine-Westphalia). After studying economics, he specialized in spatial planning and joined the CDU in 1972. Töpfer entered politics in the 1970s in Saarland, where he took up a post in the state chancellery. He later became State Secretary and then State Minister for the Environment and Health in Rhineland-Palatinate. Chancellor Helmut Kohl appointed him to the West German government in 1987. The Chernobyl nuclear disaster in April 1986 had prompted his government to bundle environmental issues and the area of reactor safety into a separate ministry.