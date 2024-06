Lake Constance: water level rises, but no cause for concern

As expected, the water level of Lake Constance broke the 5.15 meter mark (Bregenz gauge) during the course of Tuesday - the equivalent of a ten-year flood. This resulted in further local flooding: In Bregenz, the footpaths along the pipeline, at the sailing harbor and in Neu-Amerika are currently under water, and the part of the alluvial forest near the lake in the area of the Ach estuary is also flooded. Lake Constance also spilled over its banks at the Rohrspitz in Fußach and at the Gaißau harbor. However, residential areas have so far been spared.