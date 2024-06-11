Real apparently no longer want Kimmich after all

Not Barca, not Real?

Kimmich was recently linked with FC Barcelona. That is likely to have come to nothing. Around the Champions League final, it was said that he would follow in the footsteps of his national team colleague Toni Kroos at Real Madrid. The strategist has already said goodbye to Real, and after the European Championship, he's done. Kimmich instead of Kroos - that would make sense on paper. But it also seems to have lost interest. Instead, according to "Sportbild", the "royals" might prefer to flirt with a Bayern colleague of Kimmich: Alphonso Davies should fit in better with the Champions League winner's concept.