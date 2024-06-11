Vorteilswelt
Prefer Davies after all?

Real apparently no longer want Kimmich after all

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 14:07

Interesting times for Joshua Kimmich: neither Barcelona nor - according to the latest developments - Real Madrid really seem to want him anymore. And Bayern are also flirting with Joao Palhinha.

Kimmich's contract with Bayern runs until 2025, but an early extension has not yet been agreed. This may also be due to the fact that Bayern are reportedly interested in Joao Palhinha from Fulham FC. That would make Kimmich's position within the team more difficult, as Palhinha also plays in midfield.

(Bild: AFP/APA/UWE KRAFT)
(Bild: AFP/APA/UWE KRAFT)

Not Barca, not Real?
Kimmich was recently linked with FC Barcelona. That is likely to have come to nothing. Around the Champions League final, it was said that he would follow in the footsteps of his national team colleague Toni Kroos at Real Madrid. The strategist has already said goodbye to Real, and after the European Championship, he's done. Kimmich instead of Kroos - that would make sense on paper. But it also seems to have lost interest. Instead, according to "Sportbild", the "royals" might prefer to flirt with a Bayern colleague of Kimmich: Alphonso Davies should fit in better with the Champions League winner's concept.

Same mistake as with Alaba?
Incidentally, the same Alphonso Davies that Lothar Matthäus recently said Bayern should definitely try to keep. After all, the Munich club had already let two key players go in the past, Kroos and David Alaba, who they should not have let go. Especially since Alaba's departure, there has been no real leader in the defense for a long time. "That's why Bayern should try to help Davies regain his old strength," said Matthäus.

What would that mean for Kimmich? Hard to say. It's quite possible, however, that a successful European Championship will open up completely new doors for him anyway.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

