Women’s relay team sets dream record at European Championships in Rome

The record throw in Eisenstadt gave her a boost, but she knows: "The fact that I'm going into the final as number 1 won't count for anything. The cards will be reshuffled." She will be the fifth athlete to throw in the final of the best twelve. "The first step is to qualify for the top 8! Then we'll see what happens." But if she manages to throw almost perfectly, as she did recently in Eisenstadt, then she will be right at the front and would win the second European Championship medal for Austria in the women's javelin after Herma Bauma (silver in Brussels in 1950).