Totschnig holds firm
Despite climate change: “Water supply secured”
On average, every person in Austria consumes 130 liters of water per day. However, the supply in Austria is secure, even despite the climate crisis and its effects (droughts, etc.), according to Agriculture and Water Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP).
According to Totschnig, over 10,000 kilometers of new water pipes have been put into operation in the past 20 years. This has enabled a total of 760,000 additional people to be connected to the public water network. An AI-supported project helps to locate damaged areas and around 3,000 people work in the drinking water supply sector.
While the current year was very wet and led to severe flooding in parts of Austria, the previous year was particularly dry. "We have to expect longer dry periods in the future," says Totschnig.
Drinking water in Austria
In Austria, drinking water is obtained almost entirely from groundwater and spring water. The network that brings the cool water to households is around 81,000 kilometers long. Around 93 percent of the population is served by central water supply systems, while the rest is supplied by their own domestic wells or springs. Studies have shown that the supply will remain secure in the coming decades despite population growth and an intensification of the climate crisis. Even in the event of a blackout, there is no need to go without drinking water - at least for the first few days.
The cooperation between the operators and the constant monitoring of the network means that even in flood-prone areas, high-quality water gushes out of the pipes in times of crisis. Well systems are located higher up and are therefore protected from flooding. At the moment, around two euros per 1000 liters of water have to be paid for the maintenance of the infrastructure.
It is also not currently necessary to actively save water consumption; conscious use is preferable. "In some neighboring countries, water has to be rationed. We should only switch on the dishwasher and washing machine when they are full. This not only saves water, but also the wallet because you save electricity," says Wolfgang Nöstlinger, President of the Austrian Gas and Water Association (ÖVGW).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.