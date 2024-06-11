Vorteilswelt
Totschnig holds firm

Despite climate change: “Water supply secured”

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 13:16

On average, every person in Austria consumes 130 liters of water per day. However, the supply in Austria is secure, even despite the climate crisis and its effects (droughts, etc.), according to Agriculture and Water Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP).

According to Totschnig, over 10,000 kilometers of new water pipes have been put into operation in the past 20 years. This has enabled a total of 760,000 additional people to be connected to the public water network. An AI-supported project helps to locate damaged areas and around 3,000 people work in the drinking water supply sector.

While the current year was very wet and led to severe flooding in parts of Austria, the previous year was particularly dry. "We have to expect longer dry periods in the future," says Totschnig.

Drinking water in Austria

In Austria, drinking water is obtained almost entirely from groundwater and spring water. The network that brings the cool water to households is around 81,000 kilometers long. Around 93 percent of the population is served by central water supply systems, while the rest is supplied by their own domestic wells or springs. Studies have shown that the supply will remain secure in the coming decades despite population growth and an intensification of the climate crisis. Even in the event of a blackout, there is no need to go without drinking water - at least for the first few days.

The cooperation between the operators and the constant monitoring of the network means that even in flood-prone areas, high-quality water gushes out of the pipes in times of crisis. Well systems are located higher up and are therefore protected from flooding. At the moment, around two euros per 1000 liters of water have to be paid for the maintenance of the infrastructure.

Norbert Totschnig (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Norbert Totschnig
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

It is also not currently necessary to actively save water consumption; conscious use is preferable. "In some neighboring countries, water has to be rationed. We should only switch on the dishwasher and washing machine when they are full. This not only saves water, but also the wallet because you save electricity," says Wolfgang Nöstlinger, President of the Austrian Gas and Water Association (ÖVGW).

