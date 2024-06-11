Despite climate change: “Water supply secured”

In Austria, drinking water is obtained almost entirely from groundwater and spring water. The network that brings the cool water to households is around 81,000 kilometers long. Around 93 percent of the population is served by central water supply systems, while the rest is supplied by their own domestic wells or springs. Studies have shown that the supply will remain secure in the coming decades despite population growth and an intensification of the climate crisis. Even in the event of a blackout, there is no need to go without drinking water - at least for the first few days.