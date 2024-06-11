This was not planned
England players have landed – Hoppala included
England's team players landed in Germany on Monday and the European Championships can begin. And may it go differently and better than the baggage loading before departure in Birmingham.
The airport workers were obviously in a bit of a hurry and didn't take accuracy too seriously. The British tabloid media spotted a small mishap and documented it widely. A suitcase had fallen during loading. And there were individual items of clothing - apparently quite high-end and classy - lying on the tarmac of the take-off area at Birmingham Airport.
It was probably the only hoppala on the trip. With the energy of Prince William himself, the flight to Erfurt seems to have gone smoothly:
"Eat twice as much!"
The heir to the British throne arrived in Burton-on-Trent on Monday and spoke with national team coach Gareth Southgate, among others. England have been without a title since their World Cup triumph in 1966, but are considered one of the favorites at the European Championships despite their mixed performances in preparation.
In his capacity as President of the English Football Association (FA), Prince William presented the shirts of the 26 professional players, who then set off for Germany in the afternoon. The heir to the throne reported on a conversation with his children in which he asked what he should say to the footballers. "The best advice I got was that you should eat twice as much as normal," said William about statements made by his youngest son Louis (6).
Kick-off against Serbia
After landing at Erfurt airport, the team led by captain Harry Kane moved into accommodation in Blankenhain in Thuringia. England will play their first European Championship match on Sunday in Gelsenkirchen against Serbia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
