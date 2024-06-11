Bodies and tons of garbage removed from summits

Bodies often remain on the mountain

When people die on the mountain, they are often left there. This is because recovering a frozen body is difficult and expensive - it costs 30,000 to 60,000 euros, as US mountaineer and blogger Alan Arnette says. In most cases, a team of six to ten experienced Sherpas with oxygen tanks is sent out, and a helicopter finally flies the body off the mountain. However, some families also leave their deceased loved ones there because they loved the mountain so much.