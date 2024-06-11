"Krone" commentary
EU election: new low for the Tyrolean ÖVP
The federal ÖVP was not the only party to suffer a defeat in the EU elections. The Black Party in Tyrol also suffered heavy losses. Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone", analyzes how the party in the "Holy Land" is dealing with the situation.
No more threes before the result. Ousted not by a four, but by a two. With 29.84%, the Tyrolean People's Party achieved its worst election result ever in a state-wide vote on Sunday. To find similarly disastrous VP results, you have to look way back in the archives. Only the results of the 2008 and 1995 National Council elections were similarly lousy at 31.1% and 31.3% respectively - only these at least had a three-way tie.
This is what self-reflection can look like. Not a trace of questioning, analyzing.
Claus Meinert
Jubilation despite disaster
How is the Tyrolean People's Party dealing with the disaster? It's hard to believe: they are happy and jubilant. On the one hand, because they have achieved the best of all the miserable VP state results. On the other hand, because the gap to the FPÖ is greater than in any other federal state. Bravo!
Minus is overplayed
This is what self-reflection can look like. No trace of questioning or analyzing. The fact that the drop in this election compared to 2019 - at 12.8% - is the second worst nationwide is being glossed over. Only the 13.7% drop in Salzburg was more drastic. There is also no mention of the fact that the FPÖ is weak in Tyrol compared to other federal states. Only Vorarlberg and Vienna have fewer blue voters.
Sending the VP managing director into the desert alone will not be enough of a consequence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
