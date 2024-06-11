EU election: new low for the Tyrolean ÖVP

Minus is overplayed

This is what self-reflection can look like. No trace of questioning or analyzing. The fact that the drop in this election compared to 2019 - at 12.8% - is the second worst nationwide is being glossed over. Only the 13.7% drop in Salzburg was more drastic. There is also no mention of the fact that the FPÖ is weak in Tyrol compared to other federal states. Only Vorarlberg and Vienna have fewer blue voters.