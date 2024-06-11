Losses for ÖVP & Greens, jubilation for FP, SP & Neos

The Neos:

They can also count themselves among the winners - at least in Tyrol. A plus of 2.6% meant a total of 11.4%. In other words, only just behind the Greens in fifth place nationwide. In eight of the nine Tyrolean districts, however, the Neos were able to overtake the Greens, as mentioned above. Only in the city of Innsbruck did they remain in fifth place, even though the best district result was achieved there with 13.5%. The worst district result for the Pinken was in Lienz with 9.6%.