Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alarming figures

More and more suspensions at schools in Linz

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 09:08

It is not unusual for children and young people to test their limits at school. However, the increasing violence that is being displayed is alarming. In Linz, too, school suspensions are becoming more and more frequent, and in the final instance, pupils are excluded from lessons for up to four weeks. And the trend is rising.

comment0 Kommentare

"Suspension should always be a last resort, which is why I am very concerned about the figures. Politicians must finally face reality and recognize that we have a serious problem, an integration problem." FP security officer Michael Raml is not unconcerned by the current figures, which emerge from a response to a question from VP education officer Christine Haberlander. There were a total of 141 school suspensions in Linz in the 2022/23 school year. In the first semester of the current school year, there were already 108 suspensions.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Adobe Stock)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Adobe Stock)

Suspension hotspot with 15 exclusions
It is particularly striking that the educational institutions with the most suspensions are those where the proportion of pupils with a non-German mother tongue (NDMS) is particularly high - see chart above. Middle school 11 (Diesterwegschule) ranks in the inglorious first place with 15 suspensions (proportion of NDMS: 91.2 percent), followed by MS 3 (Stelzhamerschule) with 13 "exclusions" (proportion of NMDS: 89.7 percent) and MS 10 (Löwenfeldschule) with eight suspensions (proportion of NDMS: 94.2 percent). In fourth and fifth place: Harbachschule (MS 12, proportion of NDMS: 81.7%) and PTS Urfahr (proportion of NDMS: 84.7%) with six suspensions each.

Physical violence, threats, sexual assault
The causes are complex, but the most common reason for suspension was physical violence against pupils and/or teachers, followed by threats, threats to physical safety, bullying, stalking and sexual assault. The province of Upper Austria believes that it has already made a significant contribution to the prevention of violence and addiction through school psychology, bullying counseling centers and the Institute for Addiction Prevention.

Increasing propensity to violence as a challenge
However, this is not enough for the Freedom Party in Linz: "The increasing propensity for violence among young people presents us with major challenges. This primarily concerns the schools in Linz and the teaching staff. It cannot be overlooked that most of the suspensions took place in schools where the proportion of pupils with a non-German mother tongue is enormous. It would be negligent to overlook this correlation," says FP integration spokesperson Zeljko Malesevic.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf