Warning shot for the Vorarlberg People’s Party

The NEOS can be satisfied - despite the fact that the Pinks suffered a drop of 1.8% compared to 2019. The excellent Vorarlberg result was due to top candidate Claudia Gamon, who will be the top candidate in the state elections in the fall. It will be exciting to see whether she succeeds in finding her feet at state and municipal level and how she campaigns for individual votes there. It is unlikely to be enough for 15.5 percent, as in the EU elections (the NEOS won 8.5 percent in the 2019 state elections).