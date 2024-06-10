Green and blue voters next door to each other in Favoriten

With 18.6 percent, the FPÖ achieved an increase of just 4.2 percentage points in Vienna. While they are strong in individual outer districts, especially in Simmering with 31.2 percent, the Freedom Party has little to report within the Gürtel. In districts six to nine, they only managed fifth place, as well as in the first, third, fourth and the more middle-class districts 13, 17, 18 and 19, which are eleven of Vienna's 23 districts.