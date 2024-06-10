Strange results
Green and blue voters next door to each other in Favoriten
Apart from the Freedom Party's election victory, the EU election also brought other, sometimes bizarre results to light. For example, blue and green voters live next door to each other at Viktor-Adler-Markt, where the FPÖ likes to hold its election rallies. The SPÖ sees itself surrounded by FPÖ-dominated districts, especially in its former strongholds ...
However, THE blue stronghold at the weekend was far to the west of Austria, namely in Spiss in Tyrol. Nowhere else did the FPÖ do better. The blue party achieved 70 percent - an increase of 60 percentage points.
However, at Viktor-Adler-Markt in Vienna-Favoriten, of all places, where the FPÖ traditionally closes its election campaign, it was defeated by the Greens.
Blue party weak in the cities
The blue party generally lost ground in the big cities - where the FPÖ's favorite topic, the migration issue, is actually the most important.
With 18.6 percent, the FPÖ achieved an increase of just 4.2 percentage points in Vienna. While they are strong in individual outer districts, especially in Simmering with 31.2 percent, the Freedom Party has little to report within the Gürtel. In districts six to nine, they only managed fifth place, as well as in the first, third, fourth and the more middle-class districts 13, 17, 18 and 19, which are eleven of Vienna's 23 districts.
The result in Austria's second largest city Graz, where only 17.3 percent were able to warm to the Freedom Party, was even lower than in Vienna.
Vienna remains a red bastion - but with splashes of color
The SPÖ could continue to hold its own in the major cities. Vienna remains the red bastion, even if it does not have the absolute status it once had.
There are even real surprises in some districts. In Donaustadt, for example, there is a pink splash of color for the first time. In district 156, on the upper Alte Donau, the NEOS became the party with the most votes with 25.4 percent.
The area is characterized by detached houses, some of which are located directly on the banks of the Old Danube. Possible explanations for the NEOS success: the district work was changed at the beginning of the year. According to the pink junior partner, they are even more active in the districts.
Fritz Grams is also active with the NEOS in the 22nd district. He was the pink top candidate in the AK elections. His intensive campaigning is said to have paid off on Sunday.
Car-free settlement elects eco-party as number 1
There is a green biotope in Floridsdorf. In the car-free model housing estate Nordmanngasse in Donaufeld, the Greens overtook the SPÖ with 133 votes (130 votes). What is special about the housing estate? The residents of the 244 rental apartments committed themselves to not owning a car when they signed the rental agreement. In the Schlingerhof municipal building on Floridsdorfer Markt, on the other hand, the FPÖ came out on top and even won an absolute majority with 50.7 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
