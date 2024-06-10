Ship missed
US teenager left parents behind on island
Because they didn't listen to their son, the parents of an 18-year-old American missed the departure of a cruise in the Caribbean. While the teenager's parents are angry, he is receiving a lot of encouragement on the internet.
The trip was originally planned as a double celebration, but nobody felt like celebrating. Although the family normally spends their vacations in an all-inclusive hotel, parents from the USA booked a Caribbean cruise together as a present for their son's 18th birthday and high school graduation.
Even when booking the cruise, the teenager warned them that they had to keep to their schedule. This was also the case when the three of them were shopping on an island. "I told my parents that we had to get back to the ship," the teenager revealed in an online post on the Reddit platform. "But they were too busy shopping and bargaining with locals. So I said I was going back on board. My mother waved."
"They were angry with me"
The parents missed the departure by 45 minutes. They had to fly to the next port for a lot of money. "They were angry and asked me why I hadn't made sure the ship was waiting."
The teenager is now receiving a lot of encouragement online. By returning to the ship, the son had saved his parents "even more money for a third flight ticket", explains one user. "They should appreciate the responsibility and foresight instead of blaming you!"
