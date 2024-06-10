Judgment against Verbund
Thousands of electricity customers can expect a large repayment
The Vienna Commercial Court has ruled in favor of the Austrian Consumer Protection Association (VSV) in a test case against the supplier Verbund and declared a price increase from the previous year to be invalid. The ruling is likely to make waves because - if it becomes legally binding - repayments of up to several thousand euros per affected household are imminent.
A recent ruling against Verbund due to an unlawful price increase is causing headaches for domestic energy suppliers. With effect from March 2023, the supplier increased the tariffs in its General Terms and Conditions (GTCs), in some cases significantly, with reference to Section 80 ElWOG.
The consumer protection association (VSV) then launched test cases (proceedings are also currently underway against Energie AG and Salzburg AG) and has now been ruled in favor of Verbund by the Vienna Commercial Court.
"We assume that the ruling will have a broad impact," says VSV chairwoman Daniela Holzinger. After all, other energy providers have also increased their tariffs due to such a clause. At the same time, an appeal by Verbund against the ruling is likely to be difficult because the Vienna Commercial Court has declared an appeal inadmissible.
The verdict will make waves.
Obfrau Daniela Holzinger, Verbraucherschutzverein VSV
Bild: VSV
Even a EUR 2000 refund is possible
All Verbund customers who received a letter of increase in the previous year can therefore look forward to a repayment soon, emphasizes Holzinger. In some cases, a lot of money is involved, as examples show. With around 6000 kWh consumption per year, around 700 euros are possible. If you heat with a heat pump, you can even hope for over 2000 euros, calculates the VSV.
According to reports, Verbund has already "reserved" millions for this in its balance sheet as a precautionary measure.
According to Holzinger, those affected should join the collection campaign at www.verbraucherschutzverein.eu. If the judgment becomes legally binding, the association will then demand the money back for the customers. The only requirement: a membership with VSV for around 40 euros.
