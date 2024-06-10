Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Judgment against Verbund

Thousands of electricity customers can expect a large repayment

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 16:56

The Vienna Commercial Court has ruled in favor of the Austrian Consumer Protection Association (VSV) in a test case against the supplier Verbund and declared a price increase from the previous year to be invalid. The ruling is likely to make waves because - if it becomes legally binding - repayments of up to several thousand euros per affected household are imminent.

comment0 Kommentare

A recent ruling against Verbund due to an unlawful price increase is causing headaches for domestic energy suppliers. With effect from March 2023, the supplier increased the tariffs in its General Terms and Conditions (GTCs), in some cases significantly, with reference to Section 80 ElWOG.

The consumer protection association (VSV) then launched test cases (proceedings are also currently underway against Energie AG and Salzburg AG) and has now been ruled in favor of Verbund by the Vienna Commercial Court.

"We assume that the ruling will have a broad impact," says VSV chairwoman Daniela Holzinger. After all, other energy providers have also increased their tariffs due to such a clause. At the same time, an appeal by Verbund against the ruling is likely to be difficult because the Vienna Commercial Court has declared an appeal inadmissible.

Zitat Icon

The verdict will make waves.

(Bild: VSV)

Obfrau Daniela Holzinger, Verbraucherschutzverein VSV

Bild: VSV

Even a EUR 2000 refund is possible
All Verbund customers who received a letter of increase in the previous year can therefore look forward to a repayment soon, emphasizes Holzinger. In some cases, a lot of money is involved, as examples show. With around 6000 kWh consumption per year, around 700 euros are possible. If you heat with a heat pump, you can even hope for over 2000 euros, calculates the VSV.

According to reports, Verbund has already "reserved" millions for this in its balance sheet as a precautionary measure.

According to Holzinger, those affected should join the collection campaign at www.verbraucherschutzverein.eu. If the judgment becomes legally binding, the association will then demand the money back for the customers. The only requirement: a membership with VSV for around 40 euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerald Hofbauer
Gerald Hofbauer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf