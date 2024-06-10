Has his own song
DFB kicker amused: “Fits like a glove”
Niclas Füllkrug has commented on a song designed for him on the sidelines of the DFB team's preparations for the European Championship. The song "Füllkrug mit Bier" amuses the striker. He emphasizes: "It fits like a glove."
"Füllkrug with beer, we'll be king of Europe", sing "Aditotoro x Paulomuc" in their European Championship homage to the DFB striker. They've really hit the mark with the striker, as he explained at a press conference on Monday.
"I think it's great that I have the song. Of course, my name fits like a glove, it's a great thing," Füllkrug said with amusement. He is ultimately open to this type of music, said the German. His family also like the song. "I find it amusing and funny, but it also makes me a bit proud," said the BVB kicker.
Füllkrug gives the all-clear
The 31-year-old now hopes that there will be enough reason for the song to be played at the home tournament. He himself feels ready for the EURO and denies rumors that he is struggling with an injury: "Sure, at the age of 31, I'm always tweaking from time to time, but I'm fine."
"I'm not tense or nervous at all, I'm really looking forward to it. The conditions are perfect, people are becoming more and more positive. You can feel that the whole country is waiting for something to happen in a few days," said the Dortmund player, looking forward to the tournament.
