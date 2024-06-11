Multiple cost drivers
Styrian hoteliers worry about the summer season
High energy costs, increased interest rates and expensive staff - the hotel industry is not facing an easy summer season. A survey reveals a pessimistic mood among tourism professionals, with Styria bringing up the rear across Austria. Is the burden really that great? We have asked.
A new study shows: The mood in the hotel industry is extremely mixed with regard to the summer. Nine out of ten hoteliers report negative effects from the economic situation, and in Styria the mood is particularly pessimistic - according to the results of the Hotelier Association and Deloitte.
The worries are no coincidence: "The rise in prices affects us hoteliers just as much as the guests themselves," explains Gernot Deutsch, Styrian Chairman of the Hoteliers' Association. A large number of exploding cost factors are causing problems for the tourism industry. These include energy costs as well as food prices and rising interest rates. "We had a very good tailwind for ten years, but now the wind has changed direction," says Gerhard Höflehner from the hotel of the same name in Ennstal.
Employees as the biggest cost factor
Heidi Schaller, Managing Director of the Green Business Hotel in Raaba, is particularly concerned about the staff situation. "We can't afford the staff we would like to have," says Schaller. According to Deutsch, many tourism professionals are feeling the effects of the sharp, albeit justified, wage increases this year.
In addition, seminar hotels in particular are receiving fewer bookings at shorter notice. Schaller is therefore now focusing on event tourism and coach tours: "The Formula 1 weekend is very, very important for us, but then we already fall into a summer slump," says Schaller and speaks of fear of the coming season.
We tourism professionals are professional optimists - and the booking situation is very satisfactory. Even if the outlook for the future is somewhat cautious.
Gernot Deutsch, steirischer Landesvorsitzender der Österreichischen Hoteliervereinigung
Höflehner sees things differently, saying: "We are well booked." Challenges like these are nothing new, even if there have never been "multiple cost drivers" like this year. Deutsch also shares this observation: "We tourism professionals are professional optimists - and the booking situation is very satisfactory."
Nevertheless, the question arises as to what could improve the situation. Deutsch mentions the expansion of public transport in particular. There is a lack of connections from Graz to the regions. He also appeals to politicians to intervene when it comes to lowering interest rates.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.