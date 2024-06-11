Styrian hoteliers worry about the summer season

The worries are no coincidence: "The rise in prices affects us hoteliers just as much as the guests themselves," explains Gernot Deutsch, Styrian Chairman of the Hoteliers' Association. A large number of exploding cost factors are causing problems for the tourism industry. These include energy costs as well as food prices and rising interest rates. "We had a very good tailwind for ten years, but now the wind has changed direction," says Gerhard Höflehner from the hotel of the same name in Ennstal.