"Crown" campaign
Who is your very own person of the heart?
Numerous nominations have already been received; you can still nominate your heroes until July 21 and say thank you!
Clear the stage for Carinthia's people of the heart! Whether as an association, as an individual or as an under 25-year-old: numerous Carinthians stand up for their fellow human beings every day, provide comfort in difficult times and help wherever they can. They are the silent heroes of everyday life who do good deeds without big words and often without recognition and make our lives a little better.
"She is almost a saint"
The "Krone" is once again bringing these people of the heart in front of the curtain this year; so let's say thank you together: nominate your very own person of the heart until July 21!
Some heart-warming stories have already reached the editorial team: "She's almost a saint," is how one "Krone" reader ends his nomination.
As in the previous year, the prizes will also be staggered this year: There will be up to 5000 euros for associations, 1000 euros each for ten individuals and we have also organized special prizes for the young people of the heart.
How you can take part
Nominations are accepted online, via e-mail to kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at or by postcard to "Kärntner Krone", Krone Platz 1, 9020 Klagenfurt, with the keyword "Herzensmensch"; please include a detailed explanation, name and contact details of the nominee and the nominator.
