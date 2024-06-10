Ofner optimistic despite defeat against Draper

The 28-year-old had his chance against the six years younger Draper in the match on Center Court after losing the first set in the second. Austria's currently best tennis pro got a break to 3:2 and served for the set at 5:4. However, Draper was able to equalize and the match went into another tie-break. Ofner fended off two more match points from his opponent before the match ended after 1:39 hours.