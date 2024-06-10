Club World Cup before the end?
Ancelotti makes it clear: “FIFA can forget it!”
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the Champions League winners will turn down an invitation to next year's Club World Cup.
In an interview with the Italian daily newspaper "Il Giornale", the 65-year-old said: "FIFA can forget it." In Spain, the Relevo portal had reported the previous week that Real were considering foregoing next summer's major tournament in the USA.
"Players and clubs will not take part in this tournament. A single Madrid game is worth 20 million euros and FIFA wants to give us that amount for the entire tournament," Ancelotti was quoted as saying. "Like us, other clubs will also turn down the invitation," predicted the Italian.
Salzburg would also be there
An unnamed source from the Madrid camp told Relevo that the tight schedule "will kill the players". The Club World Cup is to be played on the US East Coast next summer from June 15 to July 13 with 32 teams. Red Bull Salzburg have also qualified through their success in the European Cup.
It is unclear how Ancelotti came up with the aforementioned 20 million euros. Various media outlets have reported in recent months that participation in the Club World Cup alone is to be rewarded with 50 million euros by FIFA. The winner would receive no less than 100 million euros.
