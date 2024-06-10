Preferential voting thriller
List runner-up Waitz is currently ahead of Schilling
In the Green Party, the runner-up Thomas Waitz has received more preferential votes than top candidate Lena Schilling. At least that is what the provisional results of the European elections in Vienna, Salzburg and Upper Austria show. There is now speculation that he could lead the delegation.
However, the party reassured on Monday. "Now that we have an absolute fighter for climate and nature protection in the team for the EP, it can only be a good solution either way," it said in a statement. The two would agree on the leadership "as part of the division of tasks", said party leader and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler.
Waitz had already said before the election that he could imagine a split leadership of the delegation. This is not "the top position that everyone is vying for", but "extra work without extra money and without extra staff." For a candidate to be ranked first in the EU elections, they need at least five percent of their own party's preference votes.
This is not the top position that everyone is jockeying for, but extra work without extra money and without extra staff.
Thomas Waitz zur Delegationsleitung
The runner-up Waitz has so far overtaken Schilling in three federal states. He received 24,618 votes in Vienna, while Lena Schilling received 13,648 according to preliminary results. That is enough for fourth place in the federal capital.
In Salzburg, only the Green Party's second-placed candidate overtook the first-placed candidate. In Upper Austria, Waitz has also overtaken Schilling. The Styrian organic farmer and EU parliamentarian finished ahead of the climate activist in all five constituencies. The final results will not be known until later this week; Vorarlberg will publish its state results on Thursday.
Austria has a total of 20 MEPs in Brussels and Strasbourg, six of whom will be from the FPÖ, five each from the ÖVP and SPÖ, and two each from the Greens and NEOS. This means that both Schilling and Waitz are or will be active in the European Parliament.
The provisional result is based on the count on election Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the polling cards still arriving on that day will be included. The figures are not official until Wednesday afternoon, after the election commission has decided the result.
