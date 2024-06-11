Subscribe to the EM newsletter and win great prizes

Live on site for you
The European Football Championship with our beloved big brother in Germany is just around the corner. The "Krone" will be live on site for you and will always have the latest news from the ÖFB team camp and all about the European Championships for you and with the "Krone" European Championship newsletter you will always be up to date.
Every day we provide you with exclusive insights, interviews and exciting background stories straight from the heart of the soccer action. Experience the European Championship up close like never before - be it through exciting match analyses, exclusive interviews or gripping live reports. With the "Krone" European Championship newsletter, you are always right in the middle of the action instead of just being there.
Exclusive chance for you to win
But that's not all: we are giving away great prizes to all subscribers! Win one of three short breaks in Zell am See Kaprun and recharge your batteries after the exciting European Championship matches and there are also other great competitions to be won during the European Championship in connection with the soccer highlight of the year.
So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to the "Krone" European Championship newsletter and be there up close when Austria fights for the title. With a bit of luck, you could even win one of our fantastic prizes. Register now and join in the excitement!
