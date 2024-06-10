Peugeot’s three-wheeled scooter is banned in Italy

Tilting technology reduces the risk of falling

The patent relates to the tilting technology that enables the scooter, which runs on two wheels at the front, to lean into a bend like a two-wheeler. The dual-wheel design has the advantage that the vehicle is much more stable to move, especially on slippery surfaces, because slipping does not usually result in a fall, but only in sliding away, similar to a car. In addition, depending on the design and legal conditions, a three-wheeled scooter can sometimes be driven with a car driver's license.