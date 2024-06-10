Vorteilswelt
EU election results

Tyrol: ÖVP in first place despite loss, FPÖ second

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 08:01

Just ahead of the ÖVP in first place in the EU elections in Austria was the FPÖ under top candidate Harald Vilimsky. It remained exciting until late Sunday evening. A provisional result has now also been determined for Tyrol. In the "Holy Land", the Black Party is in first place - with heavy losses.

comment0 Kommentare

Around 540,000 Tyroleans were called to vote in the EU elections on Sunday. The state published the results shortly after 11 pm. 249,790 people went to the ballot box. The voter turnout was therefore 46.17 percent. In the last EU elections in 2019, 53.24% went to the polling station or cast their vote by post.

Harald Vilimsky (left) and FP leader Herbert Kickl. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Harald Vilimsky (left) and FP leader Herbert Kickl.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Blue party celebrates more than 9 percent increase
The ÖVP was able to defend first place in Tyrol. However, 30.13 percent of the vote means a hefty drop of 12.5 percent. The big winner of the election evening in Tyrol was the FPÖ, which came in second place. It received 24.21% of the vote and achieved an increase of 9.05% compared to 2019.

SPÖ in third place, Greens also down
The Red Party came in third place. The SPÖ Tirol received 17.95% of the vote, a slight increase of 2.49%. However, the Greens also recorded a drop. They came in fourth place with 11.25 percent. In 2019, they still achieved 16.31%. The Neos can be pleased with an increase of 2.4 percent. The Pinken received 11.22% of the vote.

Final election results on Wednesday
The DNA party, which contested the EU elections for the first time, took 2.67% in Tyrol. The Communists brought up the rear. They won 2.57%, but were able to increase their result by 1.98% compared to 2019.

According to the state, the final election results for Tyrol should be known by late Wednesday afternoon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
