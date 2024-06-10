Tyrol: ÖVP in first place despite loss, FPÖ second

SPÖ in third place, Greens also down

The Red Party came in third place. The SPÖ Tirol received 17.95% of the vote, a slight increase of 2.49%. However, the Greens also recorded a drop. They came in fourth place with 11.25 percent. In 2019, they still achieved 16.31%. The Neos can be pleased with an increase of 2.4 percent. The Pinken received 11.22% of the vote.