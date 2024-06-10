EU election success brings FPÖ up to 4.3 million euros

A plus almost everywhere

Overall, the result in Austria's second largest city, Graz, was even lower than in Vienna, where only 17.3 percent were able to warm to the Freedom Party. Things went a little better in Innsbruck with 18.5 percent and in Salzburg with 18.9 percent. It is probably comforting for the FPÖ that even where things are not going so well, such as in rural regions, there was a plus almost everywhere.