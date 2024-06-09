“The EU Parliament election is not a regional election”

The initial results are not exactly good for the SPÖ. At 5 p.m. they were discussed at the red party headquarters in Graz by party leader Anton Lang, provincial councillors Ursula Lackner and Doris Kampus, among others. Nevertheless, the party is pleased that top woman Elisabeth Grossmann has her Brussels ticket in the bag. The former provincial councillor told the "Krone" newspaper that they are doing worse than hoped, "but better than realistically expected". After all, a clear shift to the right was to be expected. Now it was a matter of communicating the positive aspects of the EU to the people of Styria.