Styrian reactions
“The EU Parliament election is not a regional election”
Even though the official final result for Styria will not be known until the night before, the first reactions from Styria's leading politicians were already trickling in on the evening of the election. The FPÖ celebrated, the Neos and Communists were satisfied, but there were long faces among the ÖVP, who were predicted to suffer heavy losses.
Based on the first national trends, which put the FPÖ at 27%, the ÖVP at only 23.5% and the SPÖ at an equally uninspiring 23%, Styrian leading politicians made their first statements. With Reinhold Lopatka, the Styrian ÖVP is sending a Styrian to Brussels, but would of course have wished for a better result.
Governor Christopher Drexler commented that "compared to the 2019 EU parliamentary elections, the environment has changed significantly" and that there have been "drastic crises, uncertainty and concern": "The election result also expresses a great deal of skepticism as to whether these concerns will be taken seriously at European level." He was convinced "that we must face up to this clearly and proactively - even if an EU parliamentary election is not a Styrian state election", as Drexler said.
The Freedom Party, on the other hand, was in a jubilant mood and - following the good forecasts for Austria - was also hoping for strong Styrian figures: "The trend forecast clearly underlines the positive development of the Freedom Party under federal party leader Herbert Kickl. The team around Harald Vilimsky and the Styrian top candidate Georg Mayer ran an excellent election campaign," emphasized FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek. And referred to issues such as migration, neutrality, the economy and transport, i.e. "those substantive challenges that are actually burning under the voters' nails".
The initial results are not exactly good for the SPÖ. At 5 p.m. they were discussed at the red party headquarters in Graz by party leader Anton Lang, provincial councillors Ursula Lackner and Doris Kampus, among others. Nevertheless, the party is pleased that top woman Elisabeth Grossmann has her Brussels ticket in the bag. The former provincial councillor told the "Krone" newspaper that they are doing worse than hoped, "but better than realistically expected". After all, a clear shift to the right was to be expected. Now it was a matter of communicating the positive aspects of the EU to the people of Styria.
With Thomas Waitz, the Greens still have a Styrian MEP in the EU Parliament. However, the alleged affair surrounding Lena Schilling has not made the green trees grow into the sky. Waitz emphasized on the evening of the election that he did not see any serious losses, but that the Greens would still achieve a double-digit result and continue to have two MEPs.
The Neos had already hosted a pink election party in Graz in the afternoon. Party leader Niko Swatek and top candidate Philipp Pointer were "delighted" with the predicted results of a good ten percent. "We ran a very intensive, pro-European election campaign!"
"It is a result to be proud of: According to initial projections, the Communists were able to increase their result in the EU elections from 0.8 to around 3 percent," KPÖ Graz City Councillor Robert Krotzer also gave a thumbs up. After the successes in Salzburg, Innsbruck and in the Styrian AK elections, the continuous rise continues: "People who can barely afford to live day-to-day need a reliable force," argued Krotzer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.