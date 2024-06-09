Susanne Gogl-Walli storms into the final in Rome

"I have nothing to lose!"

In the final, she was seeded in lane 2. "I have nothing to lose there. I'll give it my all again, I'll certainly try everything. I might still be able to beat one or two of them. But I've already secured eighth place," said a beaming Susanne Gogl-Walli. She was also satisfied with her time of 51.14 seconds. After all, this was also her fourth-best career time so far.