8:0 thumping victory crowns Neumarkt’s championship season

Proof of class

Neumarkt crowned themselves champions with an 8:0 demonstration of power against Tamsweg (in Davare's last game in charge). Captain and top scorer Brandl, who will play in Mondsee from the summer, shone with a treble at the end. "He wanted to show his class once again, just like everyone else. If we had always played like this, we would have 26 wins," said Neumarkt section manager Hans Hajek confidently. Hard to deny after such a statement win. "Despite the major upheaval, we will have a strong team for the Salzburg League."