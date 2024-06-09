1st national league
8:0 thumping victory crowns Neumarkt’s championship season
At the end of the season, the 1st Landesliga produced a veritable flood of goals: There were a total of 36 goals to marvel at on the final matchday, including Neumarkt's 8:0 masterpiece. Behind them, ASV and Hallwang secured promotion to the Salzburg league.
In complete contrast to the closely contested season in the 1st Landesliga, the final matchday was surprisingly clear-cut. Clear and, above all, high-scoring results characterized the decisive Saturday evening.
Proof of class
Neumarkt crowned themselves champions with an 8:0 demonstration of power against Tamsweg (in Davare's last game in charge). Captain and top scorer Brandl, who will play in Mondsee from the summer, shone with a treble at the end. "He wanted to show his class once again, just like everyone else. If we had always played like this, we would have 26 wins," said Neumarkt section manager Hans Hajek confidently. Hard to deny after such a statement win. "Despite the major upheaval, we will have a strong team for the Salzburg League."
A crazy year with a conciliatory conclusion lies behind us.
Neumarkt-Sektionsleiter Hans Hajek
Between shadow and light
Behind them, ASV lined up as runners-up, dispatching Bergheim in the top match and pushing them out of the top spot. "I'm proud of our team. We were really cool, kept our nerve and deserved to win in the end," said ASV coach Markus Teufl, analyzing the clear result.
Hallwang are also celebrating their promotion: the Flachgau team stopped Altenmarkt's streak with a crisp 6:0. At the bottom of the table, Bad Hofgastein were unable to pull off a miracle and thus follow Kaprun as the second team to be relegated. Pfarrwerfen managed to rescue tenth place with a commanding 5:1 home win against the latter. The spectacular end to a nerve-wracking season. T. Schaier
Our boys knew what was at stake and therefore gave 150%!
Pfarrwerfen-Co-Trainer Tristan Huttegger
1st Landesliga: Neumarkt - Tamsweg 8:0 (4:0), ATSV Salzburg - Schwarzach 3:2 (1:1), Bergheim - ASV Salzburg 0:4 (0:2), Pfarrwerfen - Kaprun 5:1 (3:1), Anthering - Bad Hofgastein 2:2 (1:0), Hallwang - Altenmarkt 6:0 (3:0), Berndorf - Mühlbach/Pzg. 2:1 (1:0).
