Israel’s government collapses: new elections called

General also resigned

Just a few hours before Benny Gantz, the commander of the Gaza Division of the Israeli army announced his resignation. Avi Rosenfeld justified his step with his failure on October 7, the day of the Hamas massacre in Israel: "On October 7, I failed in the task of my life to protect the Gaza border area," he wrote in the letter.

The head of military intelligence, Aharon Chaliva, had already resigned in April for the same reason. Defense Minister Joav Galant and the head of the domestic intelligence service, Ronen Bar, also admitted responsibility for the terror attack. Netanyahu, on the other hand, has not yet accepted any personal responsibility, despite widespread criticism.