For the complete works

Culture prize of the province of Tyrol goes to Crepaz duo

10.06.2024 15:00

Maria and Hannah Crepaz have been awarded the Tyrolean State Prize for Art - the highest award in the field of art and culture, which has been presented since 1984. The mother-daughter duo is being honored for their complete works.

Together with her late husband Gerhard, Maria founded the St. Barbara Gallery in Hall in the 1960s. They did pioneering work, particularly in the field of early and contemporary music. Hannah Crepaz is now in charge of the gallery, which presents art of the highest quality at various venues in Tyrol and in different formats.

Maria and Hannah Crepaz have achieved a high standing in the art and culture scene through their consistently reliable, high-quality and appreciative work.

Die Jury

Jury recognizes "unique institution with vision"
The jury justified the award as follows: "With the Galerie St. Barbara, a unique institution has been created in Tyrol through their continuous and persistent commitment, which has been successfully built up and further developed over the decades with great consistency and foresight and not only has a formative effect on the art scene in Tyrol, but also enjoys the highest recognition far beyond the state borders and is unparalleled. Maria and Hannah Crepaz have achieved a high standing in the art and culture scene through their consistently reliable, high-quality and appreciative work."

Prize endowed with 14,000 euros will be presented in the fall
The prize is endowed with 14,000 euros. Congratulations to the two prizewinners for their "outstanding work" also came from Anton Mattle (ÖVP), Head of Cultural Affairs and Governor of the Province. The award will be presented in the fall at the Festival of Culture in Innsbruck's House of Music.

