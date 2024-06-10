Culture prize of the province of Tyrol goes to Crepaz duo

Jury recognizes "unique institution with vision"

The jury justified the award as follows: "With the Galerie St. Barbara, a unique institution has been created in Tyrol through their continuous and persistent commitment, which has been successfully built up and further developed over the decades with great consistency and foresight and not only has a formative effect on the art scene in Tyrol, but also enjoys the highest recognition far beyond the state borders and is unparalleled. Maria and Hannah Crepaz have achieved a high standing in the art and culture scene through their consistently reliable, high-quality and appreciative work."